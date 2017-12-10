The presenting duo branded Mollie and AJ’s so-called secret romance “the elephant in the room” as they shared a laugh on the BBC ballroom competition.

Introducing their “romantic Waltz”, Claudia then said: “I think it’s about time we all addressed the elephant in the room.”

“What?” Tess asked. “If Mollie and AJ are a couple or not?”

“No,” Claudia responded. “I mean that elephant in the room,” pointing off camera before an elephant noise was heard and the audience burst into laughter.

While the pair have insisted they are not a couple in numerous interviews, various reports have still claimed they are enjoying a romance behind the scenes.

It is not the first time the topic of their relationship has been address on the show either, as last month, their co-stars chanted for them to kiss after one performance.