Movies Week on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ has delivered some absolute gems over the years. Scott Mills performing a Samba dressed as Sebastian the crab. Peter Andre channelling Captain Jack Sparrow for a Waltz. And then there was last year’s treat of Ed Balls dressed as The Mask.
Well, any ‘Strictly’ fans fearing this year’s Movie Week wouldn’t live up to previous years needn’t worry, because the list of songs and dances for this week’s performances has been released and we’ve got four words: Susan Calman. Wonder Woman.
And trust us, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
If this list is anything to go by, we can also look forward to Mollie King strutting her stuff in a nun’s habit, Ruth Langsford unleashing her inner ‘Bond’ girl and Reverend Richard Coles becoming Flash Gordon.
Here’s what we can expect from Movies Week:
- Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez will dance the American Smooth to ‘Wouldn’t It Be Loverly’ from ‘My Fair Lady’
- Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara will dance the Cha Cha to ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’ from ‘Trolls’
- Brian Conley and Amy Dowden will dance the American Smooth to ‘If I Only Had A Brain’ from ‘The Wizard Of Oz’
- Charlotte Hawkins and Brendan Cole will dance the Tango ‘Danger Zone’ from ‘Top Gun’
- Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova will dance the Samba to ‘Stayin Alive’ from ‘Saturday Night Fever’
- Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice will dance the Quickstep to ‘Let’s Call The Whole Thing Off’ from ‘Shall We Dance?’
- Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz Skorjanec will dance the Charleston to ‘The Bare Necessities’ from ‘The Jungle Book’
- Joe McFadden and Katya Jones will dance the Viennese Waltz to ‘Somewhere My Love’ from ‘Doctor Zhivago’
- Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse will dance the Paso Doble to ‘The Raders March’ from ‘Indiana Jones’
- Mollie King and AJ Pritchard will dance the American Smooth to ‘Climb Every Mountain’ from ‘The Sound Of Music’
- Reverend Richard Coles and Dianne Buswell perform the Paso Doble to ‘Flash’s Theme’ from ‘Flash Gordon’
- Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke will perform the Rumba to ‘Diamonds Are Forever’
- Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton will Quickstep to ‘You Got A Friend In Me’ from ‘Toy Story’
- Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton will perform the Samba to the theme from ‘Wonder Woman’
Last week saw the elimination of the first of this year’s celebrities, with Chizzy Akudolu bidding an emotional farewell to the show, and making us all cry along with her at home.
‘Strictly’ returns on Saturday (7 October) on BBC One.