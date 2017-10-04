Well, any ‘Strictly’ fans fearing this year’s Movie Week wouldn’t live up to previous years needn’t worry, because the list of songs and dances for this week’s performances has been released and we’ve got four words: Susan Calman. Wonder Woman.

And trust us, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

If this list is anything to go by, we can also look forward to Mollie King strutting her stuff in a nun’s habit, Ruth Langsford unleashing her inner ‘Bond’ girl and Reverend Richard Coles becoming Flash Gordon.

BBC

Here’s what we can expect from Movies Week:

‘Strictly’ returns on Saturday (7 October) on BBC One.

