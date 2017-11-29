As we hurtle towards the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ final, bosses are throwing in one more themed week before the competition reaches its peak, with a special Musicals episode this Saturday (2 December).

It’s now been confirmed which songs and dances the remaining six couples will be performing to, as ‘Strictly’ goes to Broadway.

There will be routines from ‘Cabaret’, ‘Cats’ and ‘Grease’ among others, as the contestants take to the floor to try and win a place next week’s semi-final.