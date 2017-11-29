As we hurtle towards the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ final, bosses are throwing in one more themed week before the competition reaches its peak, with a special Musicals episode this Saturday (2 December).
It’s now been confirmed which songs and dances the remaining six couples will be performing to, as ‘Strictly’ goes to Broadway.
There will be routines from ‘Cabaret’, ‘Cats’ and ‘Grease’ among others, as the contestants take to the floor to try and win a place next week’s semi-final.
Check out the full list of performances below...
- Davood and Nadiya will perform an Argentine Tango to the title song from ‘The Phantom Of The Opera’
- Joe and Katya will Samba to ‘Money, Money’ from ‘Cabaret’
- Alexandra and Gorka will dance the Charleston to ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ from ‘Mary Poppins’
- Debbie and Giovanni perform an American Smooth to ‘Memory’ from ‘Cats’
- Gemma and Aljaz will Quickstep to ‘Hello Dolly!’ from ‘Hello Dolly!’
- Mollie and AJ dance the Rumba to ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’ from ‘Grease’
One couple who will not be dancing this week are Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton, after they were voted off last Sunday.
The couple landed in the dance-off with Alexandra and Gorka, and the judges voted to unanimously save the former ‘X Factor’ winner.
Susan and Kevin paid touching tribute to one another after the result was announced, but it was Kevin’s speech that really got fans talking when he addressed rumours about his and Karen’s marriage being under strain.
“When ‘Strictly’ is on I’m not the easiest person to live with, I go a bit mad so I’d like to say first of all thanks to my wife for putting up with me,” he said.
Karen has since spoken out to say the couple are “working on” their relationship.
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues on Saturday at 7.05pm on BBC One.