Strictly Come Dancing's Natalie Lowe Admits Uncertainty Over Decision To Quit

Natalie Lowe has admitted she has moments of uncertainty around her decision to quit ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

After seven years on the BBC show, Natalie confirmed back in May she was stepping down from the ‘Strictly’ professional line-up.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Natalie Lowe

However, opening up on Friday’s (23 June) ‘Good Morning Britain’, Natalie admitted she’s not always convinced that quitting was the right thing to do.

She explained: “I’m still pinching myself – have I made the right decision? But no, I’m excited to see what’s going to happen next.

“I was a part of that world for 14 years. It is my life, it’s still my family and I will still be heavily involved doing choreography eventually. I could not have ‘Strictly’ not be part of my life.”

During her time on ‘Strictly’, Natalie was partnered with stars such as Ricky Whittle, Ainsley Harriott, Audley Harrison, Tim Wonnacott and Greg Rutherford, with whom she made it through to week nine of last year’s series.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Natalie and her most recent 'Strictly' partner, Greg Rutherford

Natalie is one of three professionals not returning for this year’s series, with Oksana Platero and reigning champion Joanne Clifton bowing out following last year’s run.

It’s since been revealed that Joanne will be making the jump into musical theatre, starring in the lead role in a touring production of ‘Flashdance’, based on the classic 80s film.

‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays from 6am on ITV.