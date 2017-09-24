‘Strictly Come Dancing’ was back with a bang on Saturday night, with all 15 of this year’s celebrity contestants taking to the dancefloor with their partners for the first time.

It was also the first time new head judge Shirley Ballas took her seat on the judging panel, following Len Goodman’s departure from the BBC dance show last year.

Shirley proved to be instant hit with viewers, who praised her constructive criticism…