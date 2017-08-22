Ruth Langsford has had her say on the news that bookies have named her the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant least likely to win the series.

The ‘This Morning’ presenter is one of 15 celebrities currently gearing up to hit the dance floor, but if newly-released odds are anything to go by, we probably shouldn’t get too used to seeing her.

According to Betfair, Ruth and ‘Sunday Brunch’ presenter Simon Rimmer have the joint-worst odds of all of their competitors, each on 66-1, much to the amusement of her husband and co-host, Eamonn Holmes.

Flicking through a newspaper on Tuesday’s (22 August) ‘This Morning’, he commented: “This is the odds, darling, for who’s going to win ‘Strictly’... you’re the… you’re the least favourite. But see, that could get the sympathy vote.”