As fans of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ will know, it’s not all about the celebrities taking part, as many of the professional dancers have become as well-known as the stars they’re in charge of tutoring.

Sadly, nothing lasts forever and many have bid farewell to the BBC ballroom in the years since the show first aired in 2004, going on to different - though, admittedly, not always bigger and better - things.

While a number of the dancers have enjoyed, or in some cases endured, stints on shows including ‘ The Jump’ and ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ , many have remained in the dance world, opening schools and starring in West End productions.

Find out what all your former favourites have been up to below…

Aliona Vilani Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Aliona's time on 'Strictly' ended on a high, when she won with former The Wanted star Jay McGuinness.



When Aliona left, she told fans it was because she wanted to concentrate on starting a family. The dancer then welcomed her first child with her husband, Vincent Kavanagh, in July 2017.

Artem Chigvintsev Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Artem took part in four seasons of 'Strictly', winning with Kara Tointon on his debut year and ending with a runner-up position while paired with Natalie Gumede.



He's one of a number of 'Strictly' stars who swapped the UK for the States and as of 2017, was a 'Dancing With The Stars' pro.



Artem was also a choreographer on the 2011 series of 'So You Think You Can Dance'.

Flavia Cacace Tim Whitby via Getty Images Flavia and her then-dance partner (and ex-boyfriend) Vincent Cacace left the BBC show behind in 2013, stating that they wanted to focus on their own stage shows.



While the duo did this, Flavia's personal life also saw her hit headlines as the famous 'Strictly' curse struck.



She split from Vincent back in 2007, and began a relationship with her 'Strictly' parter Matt Di Angelo, but they also then split.



She later got together with - and then married - her series eight partner Jimi Mistry.

Robin Windsor PA Archive/PA Images Robin was forced to pull out of the 2014 series after suffering a back injury and has not returned.



He's hit headlines multiple times since then, thanks to his on-off relationship with 'X Factor' star Marcus Collins, and in August 2017 teased a new professional adventure, the mysteriously titled 'Blazin' Ballroom'.

Camilla Dallerup EMPICS Entertainment Camilla was one of the original 'Strictly' pros and stick around for six seasons, stepping down after winning with actor Tom Chambers.



She went on to star on other TV shows including 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' and 'Pointless Celebrities'.



Things are very different nowadays though and as of summer 2017, Camilla was running her own life-coaching business.

Brian Fortuna John Phillips via Getty Images Brian is admittedly one of the lesser-known 'Strictly' pros, having appeared on just two seasons, but he's been pretty succesful ever since.



In the time since he left 'Strictly' in 2009, Brian has gone on to star in numerous stage shows including 'Aladdin' and 'Over The Rainbow'.



He also trod the boards in 'Burn The Floor', alongside his 'Strictly' partner Ali Bastian (pictured here).

Darren Bennett Mark Campbell/REX/Shutterstock Darren and his celeb partner Jill Halfpenny won the second ever series of 'Strictly' and he was later paired with two other soapstars, Jessie Wallace and Letitia Dean.



In 2012, he joined the Lebanese version of 'Dancing With The Stars'.

Erin Boag Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Erin took part in 10 years of 'Strictly' before doing her final waltz across the ballroom in 2012.



In 2014, she gave birth to her first son, a baby boy, and named her dance partner Anton du Beke as Godfather.

James Jordan Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Ah, James.



He's not exactly on the best terms with those still at 'Strictly', and has spent a lot of time since he left making wild fix accusations, live-tweeting derogatory comments about the show and slamming its current stars. Bitter? Never...



When he's not been doing that, James has also popped up on a number of other reality TV shows, including 'Celebrity Big Brother' and, errm, 'Through The Keyhole'.

Karen Hardy EMPICS Entertainment Fan favourite Karen Hardy was thought to be in the running to replace Len Goodman when he stepped down from the judging panel in 2016, alas, it was not meant to be.



Karen is pretty busy though and runs her own award-winning dance school in Chelsea.

Gleb Savchenko PA Archive/PA Images Oh Gleb. Precious Gleb.



Anita Rani was lucky enough to dance with Gleb on his one and only series of 'Strictly' and quite frankly, we're still jealous.



After the 2015 series, Gleb announced that he wouldn't be back anytime soon, deciding to spend time with his wife and daughter instead.



He then joined 'Dancing With The Stars' in the States - the couple split their time between there and Sydney - before welcoming a second child in August 2017.

Natalie Lowe EMPICS Entertainment After eight years in the 'Strictly' ballroom, Natalie decided to leave the show behind ahead of the 2017 series.



Speaking after quitting, Natalie said she wanted to focus on spending time with her fiancé James Knibbs, hinting at plans to start a family.

Ian Waite PA Archive/PA Images Ian, seen here with Denise Lewis, left 'Strictly' in unfortunate circumstances when his 2009 partner Jade Johnson suffered an injury and was forced to pull out.



Ian is still a fully-paid up member of the dance world and toured with Camilla Dallerup in 2017, while also being joined by dancers including Oti Mabuse, Kristina Rihanoff and Natalie Lowe at other events.

Kristina Rihanoff Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment It's fair to say Kristina's is one of the most famous former pros and she became the first 'Celebrity Big Brother' star ever to announce a pregnancy while in the house in January 2016.



She welcomed her first daughter with Ben Cohen - who she met on 'Strictly' - later that year.

Vincent Simone PA Archive/PA Images



You can also Vincent still dances with Flavia Cacace and their West End shows have even won Olivier Award nominations.You can also book them for corporate events which is something we're seriously considering. Anyone fancy chipping in?

Oksana Platero PA Archive/PA Images One series wonder Oksana jetted off on what looks like - judging from her Instagram - a never-ending holiday with her husband Jon.

Joanne Clifton PA Archive/PA Images After winning the 2016 series with Ore Oduba, Joanne decided to go out on a high, leaving the BBC show behind and quickly landing a role in a stage production of 'Flashdance: The Musical'.

Lilia Kopylova PA Archive/PA Images Lilia fast become one of our favourite pros when she partnered with Darren Gough, who won the third series.



She continues to dance with partner Darren Bennett, and also works as a choreographer on Ireland's 'Dancing With The Stars'.

Ola Jordan PA Archive/PA Images Ola's most notable post-'Strictly' job is one she probably regrets - yes, we mean 'The Jump'.



The dancer is one of the programme's many casualties and she was left needing knee surgery after suffering an injury in training, before a single episode had even aired.



She was forced to take a huge break from her dance career and later revealed that her leg "will never be the same".