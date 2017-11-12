Ruth Langsford has become the seventh celebrity to leave ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. The ‘Loose Women’ and ‘This Morning’ presenter faced Paralympic gold medallist Jonnie Peacock in Sunday night’s dreaded dance off. Ruth and Anton Du Beke and Jonnie and his partner Oti Mabuse bothalso performed their Foxtrot again.

BBC Ruth and Anton's Foxtrot failed to impress.

It was then down to the judges to decide who to save. Craig Revel Horwood chose to keep Jonnie and Oti, telling them: “The person I think that took on the notes and criticisms that we dealt out on board and improved in the dance-off and for me personally, was the better dance, I’d like to save Jonnie and Oti.” Darcey Bussell also chose to save Jonnie and Oti, saying: “The couple I’d like to save on the element of difficulty and having no mistakes, and that is Jonnie and Oti.”

BBC All four judges opted to save Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse from elimination

Bruno Tonioli also decided to keep Jonnie and Oti in the competition, with Head Judge Shirley Ballas agreeing with her fellow judges’ decision. When asked by host Tess Daly if she had enjoyed her time on the show, Ruth said: “I’m disappointed for Anton because he should be going to Blackpool. He’s made this whole thing so much fun, I’ve absolutely loved it, even the judges’ comments, even Craig’s - he knows I love him really! “All those wonderful people up there, they all deserve to be going to Blackpool. And you Anton Du Beke, are just the most fabulous man, so funny and you are a beautiful dancer and I hope we will be friends for a very long time.”

Anton added: “It’s a funny old thing this, getting voted off Strictly Come Dancing, it never gets any easier and this is, by far the most difficult. I feel a bit emotional and I don’t know why. I don’t really get emotional about this kind of thing because it’s part of the fun of the show. “The thing that upsets me the most is not being able to spend all the time that we do together. You are beyond the most joyous person I’ve ever met, I’ve enjoyed every second of it. You are amazing and I love you.” The remaining eight couples will now pack their suitcases and head to Blackpool as next week the show is broadcast live from the world famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom.