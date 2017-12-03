Davood Ghadami also failed to pick up enough votes from viewers and once the couples had danced again, the judges all opted to save ‘X Factor’ star Alexandra.

After topping the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ leaderboard on Saturday (2 December) night, Alexandra Burke found herself in the dance-off for a second time this series on Sunday (3 December) evening.

When asked who he was saving, Craig Revel-Horwood said: “This couple were out there on a mission and completely and utterly nailed it. That couple is Alexandra and Gorka.

“Well both couples gave 100% and it’s tough to see anybody go,” Darcey Bussell said. “But there was one performance that totally outshined the other and that was Alexandra and Gorka.”

Bruno Tonioli added: “The strongest, more powerful, overall better. Alexandra and Gorka.”

Head Judge Shirley Ballas then said she also would have saved the pair.

Reflecting on his time on the show, Davood said: “There have been so many highlights I’ve had, honestly the best time. I never thought I’d get this far which is why I’m smiling as I never thought I’d reach this point. I never thought I’d get to see and meet such amazing people.