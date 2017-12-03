After topping the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ leaderboard on Saturday (2 December) night, Alexandra Burke found herself in the dance-off for a second time this series on Sunday (3 December) evening.
Having survived being in the bottom two last week, Alexandra had impressed the judges with her ‘Mary Poppins’-themed Charleston, but it seems viewers weren’t enthralled by her performance.
Davood Ghadami also failed to pick up enough votes from viewers and once the couples had danced again, the judges all opted to save ‘X Factor’ star Alexandra.
When asked who he was saving, Craig Revel-Horwood said: “This couple were out there on a mission and completely and utterly nailed it. That couple is Alexandra and Gorka.
“Well both couples gave 100% and it’s tough to see anybody go,” Darcey Bussell said. “But there was one performance that totally outshined the other and that was Alexandra and Gorka.”
Bruno Tonioli added: “The strongest, more powerful, overall better. Alexandra and Gorka.”
Head Judge Shirley Ballas then said she also would have saved the pair.
Reflecting on his time on the show, Davood said: “There have been so many highlights I’ve had, honestly the best time. I never thought I’d get this far which is why I’m smiling as I never thought I’d reach this point. I never thought I’d get to see and meet such amazing people.
“I’ve never done anything like this before so it’s been an unforgettable experience and I’m going to spend the next couple of weeks at home dancing with my two beautiful girls who are now huge fans of the show.
“It’s all because of one person and I also need to thank so many people, my beautiful family, my wife who’s been running Team Ghadami whilst we’ve been doing this, but this is Nadiya’s first year on this show and I think she’s done incredibly well.
“She’s done brilliant choreography, she’s a brilliant dancer and she’s a great teacher and now she’s a really good friend and I’m so privileged to have met her, thank you.”
Five couples now remain in the competition, ahead of next weekend’s semi-final.