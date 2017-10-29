The Dance Off regular once again found himself in the bottom two and perhaps surprisingly, the ‘Sunday Brunch’ star and his partner Karen Clifton were up against Mollie King and AJ Pritchard.

The inevitable finally happened during Sunday’s (29 October) ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ results show, when Simon Rimmer left the competition.

Once both couples had danced again, the judges all decided to save The Saturdays star, with Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli all stating Mollie’s performance was much better.

Head Judge Shirley Ballas then agreed with her fellow judges.

Speaking after their decision was made, Simon described taking part in ‘Strictly’ as “the most amazing experience ever”.

“Every single person involved in it is so positive,” he said. “And like, all of that lot up there, all the rest of the class of 2017, are just magnificent people. All the pro dancers are amazing.

“When I danced the Waltz to ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ and it touched people, I will never ever forget that; our Charleston last week was a giggle, it was brilliant.

“Every person who has come up and said hello and thank you messages has been brilliant.