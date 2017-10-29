The inevitable finally happened during Sunday’s (29 October) ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ results show, when Simon Rimmer left the competition.
The Dance Off regular once again found himself in the bottom two and perhaps surprisingly, the ‘Sunday Brunch’ star and his partner Karen Clifton were up against Mollie King and AJ Pritchard.
Once both couples had danced again, the judges all decided to save The Saturdays star, with Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli all stating Mollie’s performance was much better.
Head Judge Shirley Ballas then agreed with her fellow judges.
Speaking after their decision was made, Simon described taking part in ‘Strictly’ as “the most amazing experience ever”.
“Every single person involved in it is so positive,” he said. “And like, all of that lot up there, all the rest of the class of 2017, are just magnificent people. All the pro dancers are amazing.
“When I danced the Waltz to ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ and it touched people, I will never ever forget that; our Charleston last week was a giggle, it was brilliant.
“Every person who has come up and said hello and thank you messages has been brilliant.
“But the biggest thank you obviously is to Karen who has just been amazing, who has convinced this lumbering 54 year-old bloke that I could stand-up on a Saturday night and dance in front of millions of people and she has become you know, a proper friend not just to me but to all my family and for that I can’t thank you enough.”
Karen added: “A complete beginner but you know what you’ve grown to be such a great performer and I’ve loved every second really and it’s been a privilege. And thank you for all the food.”
Simon and Karen’s exit means there are just 10 couples left in the battle for the Glitterball Trophy.