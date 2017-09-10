Those that were worried this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ wouldn’t be able to measure up without the magnificence of Ed Balls really needn’t have, as it looks like one of the new contestants has already proved himself to be a worthy successor.

Yes, we’re talking about Reverend Richard Coles.

The vicar and presenter, who is the first man of the cloth ever to do ‘Strictly’, demonstrated some pretty spectacular moves as he made his dancefloor debut on Saturday (9 September) night.

Taking to the floor in the group dance during the special launch show, Rev Richard showed that he’s certainly going to be one to watch over the coming weeks, although we’re not entirely sure if it will be for the right reasons.

Richard has got moves...you go vicar...😂 #Strictly — Ros Stephen (@crazy_bitch88) September 9, 2017

Richard Coles is gonna be the new Ed Balls and I'm so here for it #Strictly — Kate Quillin (@Kate__Q) September 9, 2017

Richard Coles for me. Makes Ed Balls look positively mundane. #strictly — Ben Walker (@bengwy) September 9, 2017

I am already stanning reverend Richard coles #strictly — lucy dawson (@ludawinthesky) September 9, 2017

Rev Richard, I think you just slayed me with that legwork. Be still my beating ❤️ #Strictly — Sarah Phillips (@sarah_heatherj) September 9, 2017

Watch his efforts in the group dance in full below:

During the launch show, Richard also discovered he will be dancing with new professional dancer Dianne Buswell for the rest of the series, as the celebs were all paired up.

The episode also included an emotional tribute to former ‘Strictly’ host Sir Bruce Forsyth, following his death last month at the age of 89.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues on Saturday 23 September, as the show goes live and the new pairings take to the floor for the first time.

'Strictly Come Dancing' 2017 Celebs