Rex/Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay Coleen Nolan laid into the 'Strictly Come Dancing' judges on 'Loose Women'

Addressing the comments on Monday’s ‘Loose Women’ where Ruth made her first appearance on the panel since being sent home, Coleen branded them “out of order”. “I thought they were really, really, really particularly cruel to you this week, some of the comments,” she said. “I thought they were out of order. “I didn’t think a lot of them were constructive criticism, I just thought some of them, especially Bruno’s, came across as nasty.”

BBC Ruth and Anton Du Beke were eliminated on Sunday night

However, Ruth didn’t seem to have let the remarks colour her time on the show, which she looked back on fondly. “It was just such an experience,” she said after watching a highlights VT. “I’m so glad I said yes when they asked me. I was like, ‘Can I fit this in with work?’ and I’m so glad that I said yes. “It was everything I thought it would be with bells on. It’s exciting, it’s terrifying, I made a great friend in Anton. He was the best, best partner I could have had – he was so patient, kind and funny. We laughed and laughed. “I wanted it to be funny. I wasn’t a dancer, I’ve got no experience, I know I’m not going to be brilliant, but I think I did improve and I loved it.” The remaining ‘Strictly’ couples will head to Blackpool this weekend for an extra special set of episodes from the iconic Tower Ballroom. ‘Loose Women’ airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV.