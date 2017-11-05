Ruth Langsford had a less than graceful ending to her routine in this week’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ live show, toppling on top of partner Anton Du Beke at the end of their performance.

On Saturday night (4 November), Ruth and Anton performed a Paso Doble number to ‘The Shady Dame From Seville’, taken from the ‘Victor/Victoria’ soundtrack.

But after completing their choreography, things took an unfortunate turn, as when Anton went to dip Ruth at the end of the routine, he wound up toppling backwards, taking the ‘This Morning’ presenter down to the ground with him.