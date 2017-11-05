Ruth Langsford had a less than graceful ending to her routine in this week’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ live show, toppling on top of partner Anton Du Beke at the end of their performance.
On Saturday night (4 November), Ruth and Anton performed a Paso Doble number to ‘The Shady Dame From Seville’, taken from the ‘Victor/Victoria’ soundtrack.
But after completing their choreography, things took an unfortunate turn, as when Anton went to dip Ruth at the end of the routine, he wound up toppling backwards, taking the ‘This Morning’ presenter down to the ground with him.
Fortunately, she saw the funny side, and quickly made light of the situation by clambering on top of him and jokingly straddling him, while husband Eamonn Holmes laughed on from the audience.
Darcey Bussell had some constructive words for Ruth about “not giving up on the content”, while a tickled Head Judge Shirley Ballas told the dancing couple: “I’m not laughing at you, I’m laughing with you.”
We can’t exactly say we’re shocked that the pair wound up the lowest-scoring couple of the week, pulling in just 22 points of a possible 40 for their Paso Doble.
Following their performance, Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice took to the dance floor, and made ‘Strictly’ history with their Tango, grabbing the first perfect score and the earliest ‘40’ in 15 series of the hit BBC show.
Find out which two couples will be performing again to save their space in the competition in Sunday’s (5 November) ‘Strictly’ results show, kicking off at 7.15pm on BBC One.