Shaun Ryder has revealed his reasons for turning down an offer to appear on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. The Happy Mondays singer has claimed that BBC bosses had been hoping to cast him on the celebrity dancing show, though he refused them flat, claiming he didn’t want to look like “a twat” on the television.

Burak Cingi via Getty Images Shaun Ryder

Straight to the point as ever, Shaun told BANG! Showbiz: “I got asked to do ‘Strictly’. The problem with ‘Strictly’ is it doesn’t really do anything for you, does it?” Tell that to Ed Balls, Shaun. He continued: “You go on and you dance like a twat, right? And then you stand there while some c*** tells you how bad you are and what a wanker you are.” Shaun does have a reality TV past, finishing in second place in ‘I’m A Celebrity’ way back in 2010, but also insisted that ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ wouldn’t be for him either.

ITV/REX/Shutterstock Shaun Ryder chows down on... something unpleasant