Shirley Ballas is one step closer to bagging a seat on the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judging team, according to reports.

Last month, it was claimed that Latin dancing expert Shirley had bagged a screen test, with a view to filling the vacant seat on the ‘Strictly’ panel, with professionals Anton Du Beke, Karen Hardy and Brendan Cole also among those thought to have auditioned.

However, it seems that no one has impressed producers as much as Shirley, who has reportedly become the first hopeful to bag a second audition.