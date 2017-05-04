Shirley Ballas is one step closer to bagging a seat on the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judging team, according to reports.
Last month, it was claimed that Latin dancing expert Shirley had bagged a screen test, with a view to filling the vacant seat on the ‘Strictly’ panel, with professionals Anton Du Beke, Karen Hardy and Brendan Cole also among those thought to have auditioned.
However, it seems that no one has impressed producers as much as Shirley, who has reportedly become the first hopeful to bag a second audition.
An insider has told The Sun: “[‘Strictly’ producers] are definitely interested in Shirley and she’s the only one they’ve wanted to have another look at, which has to be a good sign.
“She has a ballroom background, like Len, and BBC chiefs are keen to appoint another woman soon now that the audition list has got out.”
“No decision has been made though yet as there’s still some who want a show favourite to land the role for the fans and keep continuity.”
It’s not yet known whether Shirley would take over as Head Judge if she were appointed to the panel, but if she does land the job, it will be the first time in ‘Strictly’ history that there is a gender balance among the judges.
Since Len announced he was stepping down, conflicting reports have suggested that current judges Darcey Bussell and Craig Revel Horwood could be promoted to Head Judge in the next series, which kicks off later this year.
Check out all the rumours about this year’s ‘Strictly’ line-up below...