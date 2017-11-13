‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Shirley Ballas has issued a stern message to her detractors, after coming under fire for some of her decisions since joining the panel.
Last week, Shirley took a lot of heat from certain ‘Strictly’ viewers over her decision to send home former JLS singer Aston Merrygold, after he wound up in the bottom two against Mollie King.
However, after facing a backlash from viewers, Shirley has come back fighting, insisting that she stands by her controversial decision.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, ahead of this weekend’s results show, she explained: “I judge with no fear or favour, but it has been a very tough week and I really don’t like to see somebody go home. But I entirely stand by my decision and that will never change.
“Don’t anyone tell me how to do my job – I’ve been doing this since I was 16.”
Shirley’s divisive decision last week was the first time she’d been required to use her power as Head Judge to settle a tie-break situation, with Craig Revel Horwood having also opted to send Aston home.
After certain ‘Strictly’ fans - including former judge Alesha Dixon - suggested that his low score had been responsible for Aston being in the dance-off, Craig was quick to point out that had more of his fans picked up the phone for him, he would have been through to the next week of live shows anyway.
Since then, daytime presenter Ruth Langsford and her professional partner Anton Du Beke have also been given their marching orders, after the judges chose to save Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse on Sunday night (12 November).