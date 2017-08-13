Simon Rimmer has been named as the seventh celebrity taking part in the upcoming series of ’Strictly Come Dancing’.

The chef is well-known to TV fans thanks to his ‘Sunday Brunch’ presenting role but will be swapping the kitchen for the ballroom this summer.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Simon Rimmer

Sharing his joy at the announcement, Simon said in a statement: “I am so excited, terrified and proud to be invited to be part of Strictly 2017. I’ve always been a HUUUUGE fan of the show.

“When I put on my sequins and hit the floor it will genuinely be my very first time dancing ballroom and latin.

“Nobody will try harder, have more fun or get more out of it than me. I can’t wait.”

‘Strictly’ bosses have been announcing this year’s celebrities one by one and Simon counts ‘Holby City’ actor Joe McFadden, Gemma Atkinson, Ruth Langsford and Reverend Richard Coles among his competitors.

Davood Ghadami and Mollie King are also taking part, with more stars being announced in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the professionals have already begun training ahead of finding out who they will be paired with in the coming weeks.

