Former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant Susan Calman has shut down any speculation that she’s had a falling out with the show, after some journalists spotted that she’d unfollowed its official Twitter account.
Over the weekend, Susan and professional partner Kevin Clifton were voted out of this year’s competition, after a dance-off against Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez.
Susan, who made no secret of the fact she was a huge ‘Strictly’ fan throughout her time on the show, was later seen to have unfollowed the show, and set the record straight about the matter after her publicist was contacted by a number of media outlets.
She wrote: “For journos contacting my agent because I unfollowed BBC Strictly twitter account. I’m sad about leaving the show and didn’t want to get even sadder. I think that’s ok. Thanks.”
The comedian later clarified that she would “of course” continue to watch it, adding: “I just needed a couple of days to get used to not being in it.”
Susan is one of the two contestants from this year’s series that have already been confirmed to be heading on the 2018 ‘Strictly’ tour, where she’ll be joined by Jonnie Peacock in venues around the UK.
More contestants will be announced in the coming weeks.
Since Susan’s departure, her professional partner Kevin has also faced media scrutiny, after his exit speech featured an apology to his wife and fellow ‘Strictly’ star, Karen Clifton.
Karen has since told the press that she and Kevin are “working on” their marriage, insisting: “We’re just a regular couple, we’ve been together for seven years and like any other relationship you have your ups and downs and nothing is ever perfect so you make it work.”