Former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant Susan Calman has shut down any speculation that she’s had a falling out with the show, after some journalists spotted that she’d unfollowed its official Twitter account.

Over the weekend, Susan and professional partner Kevin Clifton were voted out of this year’s competition, after a dance-off against Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez.

Susan, who made no secret of the fact she was a huge ‘Strictly’ fan throughout her time on the show, was later seen to have unfollowed the show, and set the record straight about the matter after her publicist was contacted by a number of media outlets.