Prime Minister Theresa May might have a lot on her plate at the moment, but that hasn’t stopped her from weighing in on one of the most-pressing pop culture issues of the year.
Yes, at long last, May has revealed which ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ celebrity she’s been cheering on.
The prime minister is currently on a trip to the Middle East, where she told reporters that she’s been “watching [‘Strictly’], when I can” and “cheering on my constituent Debbie McGee”.
“She’s very good, Alexandra Burke is also very good,” she said (via the Sun). “But one or two of the men seem to be quite dark horses too, so it’s a good quality competition this year.”
May’s observation that a maler dancer could sneak a win is spot on, as ‘Holby City’ star Joe McFadden has moved from 16/1 to win, to favourite, over the course of the competition.
Bookies are still rating Debbie’s chances though, as she’s currently placed second favourite, while Alexandra is close behind.
This weekend, the celebrities and their professional partners will perform routines inspired by hit musicals, with Debbie and Giovanni Pernice dancing the American Smooth to ‘Memory’ from ‘Cats’.
Joe and his partner, Katya Jones, will perform a Samba set to ‘Money, Money’ from ‘Cabaret’, while Mollie King will be hoping to impress with a Rumba to ‘Grease’ track ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’.
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues on Saturday (2 December) at 7.05pm on BBC One.