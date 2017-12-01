Prime Minister Theresa May might have a lot on her plate at the moment, but that hasn’t stopped her from weighing in on one of the most-pressing pop culture issues of the year.

Yes, at long last, May has revealed which ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ celebrity she’s been cheering on.

The prime minister is currently on a trip to the Middle East, where she told reporters that she’s been “watching [‘Strictly’], when I can” and “cheering on my constituent Debbie McGee”.