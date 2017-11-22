Beyoncé has a proven track record when it comes to helping Alexandra Burke on talent shows, so it is no wonder the star is turning to her again on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. The former ‘X Factor’ winner, who famously duetted with the superstar on the ITV show in 2008, will be dancing to one of Beyoncé‘s hits as she tries to secure a place in the ‘Strictly’ quarter final.

Ken McKay/REX/Shutterstock Alexandra Burke duetted with Beyoncé in the 2008 'X Factor' finale

Alexandra and her partner Gorka Marquez will be dancing the Rumba to ‘Halo’, in what is sure to be another magical moment. The couple will be hoping to follow the success of their Blackpool Week Quickstep performance, which was award 39 points out of a possible 40 by the judges. Here’s what all the contestants will be dancing to this week: Debbie and Giovanni will dance the Argentine Tango to Por Una Cabeza by Carlos Gardel and Alfredo Le Pera

Gemma and Aljaž will Samba to The River of Dreams by Billy Joel

Mollie and AJ will perform the Quickstep to The Baseballs’ version of Umbrella by Rihanna

Susan and Kevin will dance the American Smooth to Beyond the Sea by Bobby Darin

Davood and Nadiya will Waltz to With You I’m Born Again by Billy Preston and Syreeta Wright

Joe and Katya will Quickstep to Jumpin’ Jack by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

BBC Alexandra and Gorka scored 39 out of 40 for their Quickstep in Blackpool

Last weekend saw Jonnie Peacock and his partner Oti Mabuse crash out of the competition, after landing in the dance-off alongside Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice. After it was announced they would be going home, Jonnie told host Tess Daly: “I think it’s been an absolute honour to be the first disabled person and I want to thank each and every one of you for judging me as an equal. That’s what I want. “You’ve been critical with me and I want that criticism; and I think that’s fantastic and hope it paves the way for more people to come through and I think they may be able to stick their bum under a bit better than me.” ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues on Saturday at 6.50pm on BBC One.