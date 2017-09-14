The new series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ may not have properly started yet, but we could just have the answer to who will win the series, based on some serious statistical analysis of previous years.
With the show now in its 14th series, it’s possible to work out who could have a good chance of getting their hands on the Glitterball trophy.
And following last weekend’s launch show, BonusCodeBets have done exactly that.
According to their statistics, ‘X Factor’ stars Aston Merrygold and Alexandra Burke could be battling it out again - though it looks like the former JLS star will be crowned winner this time.
After analysing the scores for all 13 previous series of ‘Strictly’, they’ve discovered that when the numbers have been crunched and averages calculated, the winner is a 30-year-old male celebrity, who has been paired with a pro of around the same age.
At 29 and 33, Aston and his partner Janette Manrara are the couple who fit this criteria the closest.
There is one box the singer doesn’t tick, though, as the winning duo usually also includes a television presenter.
Aston is also the bookies’ favourite to win the series, while Alexandra and The Saturdays’ Mollie King are also being tipped for success in the ballroom.
‘Strictly’ will be back on our screens later this month, when - for the first time in seven years - the live shows will launch with one bumper episode, rather than two split across Friday and Saturday evening.
As ever, the judges will give their scores for the inaugural week of performances, but nobody will be eliminated from the competition.