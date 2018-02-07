BBC Zoe Ball

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Zoe said: “It feels like the end of an era. The man is a legend. “He has made us laugh, I’ve loved watching him. I know it’s going to be very strange without him.” Reflecting on some of his best moments, Zoe admitted to feeling envious when Brendan and Charlotte Hawkins did their final dance of last year’s series.

“I was so jealous of both of them actually when they did that dance,” she added. “And his dance with Sophie Ellis-Bextor when they did the Charleston, it’s still one of my favourite ever. “He is an amazing boy so I look forward to seeing what he’ll do next and it will be very strange, we will miss him.”

PA Wire/PA Images Brendan Cole

Announcing his exit on ‘Lorraine’ last month, Brendan admitted he was still digesting the news. “It’s quite, actually, hard to talk about,” he said. “The BBC haven’t renewed my contract. We get contracted year upon year. “They’ve made an editorial decision to not have me back on the show. I’m a little bit in shock. I’m quite emotional, a bit raw about it. “It’s done via a process of a phone call and stuff. I have had 15 incredible series on the show. I’m very proud of the whole show. It’s a great team.”