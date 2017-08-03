Former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Gleb Savchenko has announced his wife has given birth to their second child.

The Russian dancer, 33, is already dad to six-year-old Olivia with his wife Elena.

Savchenko tweeted the news to his followers on 2 August revealing that the couple have named their second daughter Zlata.

“We are so pleased to welcome our new baby girl Zlata into the world born at 10.26pm on 1 August weighing 3.6kg,” he wrote.