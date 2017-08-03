All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    03/08/2017 11:15 BST

    Former 'Strictly Come Dancing' Star Gleb Savchenko Announces Wife Elena Has Given Birth To Second Child

    We love her unique name 👶🎀

    Former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Gleb Savchenko has announced his wife has given birth to their second child.

    The Russian dancer, 33, is already dad to six-year-old Olivia with his wife Elena.

    Savchenko tweeted the news to his followers on 2 August revealing that the couple have named their second daughter Zlata.

    “We are so pleased to welcome our new baby girl Zlata into the world born at 10.26pm on 1 August weighing 3.6kg,” he wrote.  

    Barry King via Getty Images

    In a statement on behalf of the couple, Savchenko’s rep told OK! Magazine: “Mother and baby are doing great and sister Olivia couldn’t be happier.

    “Olivia is very excited to meet her younger sister.”

    Richard Stonehouse via Getty Images

    Savchenko was on BBC’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ in 2015, where has was paired with Anita Rani.

    SEE ALSO:

    MORE:parentsnew parentscelebrity parentsBabiesStrictly Come Dancingbirth announcement

    Conversations