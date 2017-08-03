Former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Gleb Savchenko has announced his wife has given birth to their second child.
The Russian dancer, 33, is already dad to six-year-old Olivia with his wife Elena.
Savchenko tweeted the news to his followers on 2 August revealing that the couple have named their second daughter Zlata.
“We are so pleased to welcome our new baby girl Zlata into the world born at 10.26pm on 1 August weighing 3.6kg,” he wrote.
In a statement on behalf of the couple, Savchenko’s rep told OK! Magazine: “Mother and baby are doing great and sister Olivia couldn’t be happier.
“Olivia is very excited to meet her younger sister.”
Savchenko was on BBC’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ in 2015, where has was paired with Anita Rani.