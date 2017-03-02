In June, he will be one of the stars at the brand new ‘Strictly Spectacular’ four-day event at London’s Excel arena, where he will be on hand to offer dance sessions and tips. To mark the event, he spoke to HuffPostUK, telling us why there is strictly no dancing at home, and why he doesn’t actually want the fame that comes with ‘Strictly’, just the dancing...

He has participated in two series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, once partnered with Georgia May Foote, and then with Laura Whitmore.

Sicily-born Giovanni chose to become a dancer as a teenager, after watching ‘Come Dancing’ on television. A Latin style specialist, he has won a number of competitions including the Italian Championships in 2012.

To coincide with the announcement of a brand new live event, Strictly Come Dancing: The Spectacular , we’re posing some of the big questions to professional dancer and ‘Strictly’ dancing star, GIOVANNI PERNICE .

What do you do to switch off from the world?

I just go home, just chill, watching television and eat tuna. I need to switch off so no dancing at all. Just do everything that is not dancing.

How do you deal with any negativity that comes your way?

I’m not a negative person so I don’t deal with negative…I always always be positive you know, just be happy! There’s also the song saying ‘Don’t worry, be happy!’ So just always be happy.

When and where are you happiest?

I’m always happy. Dancing makes me happy. Every second, every… literally every second. So every time I’m dancing I’m always happy because I enjoy the moment, you know.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

I always say just be yourself, enjoy your life! Don’t worry about negativity or you know…thinking about something really bad. But always be positive, enjoy your life, enjoy yourself and be creative! Who told me that? I think I found out on my life. Experience.

What has been the hardest lesson you’ve learned?

Let’s say just few trust people. Sometimes is difficult to trust people but I learnt that everybody’s good so everybody can teach you something and you can learn from everybody. That’s the lesson. And in the last, there is always something that you can learn from the other person, if makes sense. So this was difficult in the beginning: trust the people, but now I understand that I have to trust everybody….(pause) or most of people.

What advice would you tell your 13-year-old self?

Start dancing! (laughs) You need to be a dancer, just all the time! That’s my advice. I started when I was 7.

What three things are at the top of your to-do list?

Ok (pause, thinking)…Dancing, of course. Traveling and be around good people and have fun. I would love to go to Africa one day just because I am curious to see it. But one day I will go. Of course I will be around friends, like people that will enjoy my time like me so that’s fine.

What do you try to bring to your relationships?

I was thinking to relationships and…is to be happy and there is no problem. Is a good relationship. There is nothing particular that you have to try to do. Just be happy with whatever she is and you’re happy, that’s it. But I think it’s all the relationship: with friends, with girlfriends or with your parents or whatever. You just need to be happy and enjoy whatever you’re doing.

‘Strictly come dancing’ has been so successful. What are the things that keep you grounded?

I always say I’m not famous. I don’t wanna be famous. I just wanna people recognise me after dancing. Because that’s who I am. I was a dancer before ‘Strictly’ and I was a dancer after ‘Strictly’. So I want the people recognise me as a dancer. I don’t wanna be famous.

‘Strictly come dancing’ has been successful because is a big big family and all of us will work for the same reason, because all of us will want the show is gonna be good so we work for the same goal.

What was the last good deed or act of kindness you received?

When I meet people in the street, they tell me ‘You’re a nice person... and you look taller than the real life than in television.’

