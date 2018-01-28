As A Stripper I'm Often Ignored In The Sexual Harassment Debate - But We Can All Learn From The #MeToo Movement

As a person who trades on being (somewhat) sexy, I have always felt like an outsider when it comes to feminist discussion as often women of my career persuasion (stripper/model) are not included. We are ‘part of the problem’, something I have always found odd as we are pretty much on the front line, taking the hits when it comes to sexual harassment, abuse and casual sexism.

Anyone who trades in sexy is sometimes seen by some mainstream feminists to be letting the side down or caving in to the patriarchy. The opinion shared on both sides - by both the right and left-wing - of, “well, what do you expect?” leaves women who choose this line of work with little to no support. This cry of “she deserved it” and the outdated idea that there are ‘good women’ who command respect and ‘bad girls’ who don’t - rather than just ‘women’ as a sisterhood who should all command love and respect regardless - is the kind of attitude that has let sexual harassment and abuse prevail.

In truth, abuse exists no matter who you are or what you do, as we are all learning via the #MeToo movement.

Overall I have enjoyed my journey and the opportunities sexy has afforded me - so this isn’t an entirely cautionary tale, just a warning, that like any career there are pitfalls that aren’t always immediately apparent. You have to have your head screwed on, and even then that’s no guarantee that you won’t have horrible experiences - sadly something that is true even for real world jobs, where HR is there to protect the corporation and prohibitive tribunal fees mean if your boss touches you, you can’t do anything about it. Trust me, I’ve been there too. It made me feel more powerless than strutting my stuff around a pole ever could.

When I started out it was a different time. I was a deeply unsexy 19-year-old when I got my first job in a Soho strip club down the neon alley that used to be behind Ann Summers (now a neutered massage parlour), nervously shiver dancing to Kylie Minogue in front of polyester-shirted men like a showgirl Ian Curtis. I am part of the generation who grew up aspiring towards GIRL POWER with the Spice Girls, chain strip clubs, ‘Ladettes’, Christina Aguilera’s ‘Dirrty’ and Paris Hilton literally forced down our throats as a mainstream model on how to be female. I mean, it may be retro and vogue right now but things really were different back then, all the way back in 2001/2002. Careers were launched off of sex tapes. Celebrities looked like strippers, belts were worn as bras and sexual harassment was a punchline. As young women we had been taught not to see the abuse, to laugh it off, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t there lurking underneath the glamorous facade of a grotty Terry Richardson cover shoot. It was always there, waiting, like his exposed penis.