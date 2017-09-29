Student Advertises Her Ex's Birthday Present On Tinder And The Response She Gets Is Brilliant

Emma Vowell and her boyfriend broke up just days before his birthday, so the 19-year-old, from Indianapolis, decided to advertise his present on Tinder.

The teenager had purchased a surprise skydiving session for two for herself and her ex, so changed her Tinder bio to appeal for a “hot guy” to take his place.

“Interesting story, my ex broke up with me the week of his birthday, so now I awkwardly have two skydiving tickets above the Chicago skyline that expire in November,” her Tinder bio ad said.

“Deadass just looking for a hot guy to go with instead.”

She added that she wasn’t looking for anything romantic, just some good, old fashioned, platonic skydiving.

Much to her delight a fellow Purdue University student, Austin Bates, got in touch with an epic application form.