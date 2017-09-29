Student Advertises Her Ex's Birthday Present On Tinder And The Response She Gets Is Brilliant

Emma Vowell and her boyfriend broke up just days before his birthday, so the 19-year-old, from Indianapolis, decided to advertise his present on Tinder.
The teenager had purchased a surprise skydiving session for two for herself and her ex, so changed her Tinder bio to appeal for a “hot guy” to take his place.
“Interesting story, my ex broke up with me the week of his birthday, so now I awkwardly have two skydiving tickets above the Chicago skyline that expire in November,” her Tinder bio ad said.
“Deadass just looking for a hot guy to go with instead.”
She added that she wasn’t looking for anything romantic, just some good, old fashioned, platonic skydiving.
Much to her delight a fellow Purdue University student, Austin Bates, got in touch with an epic application form.
In response to Emma’s advert, Austin Bates, 22, sent her a copy of his CV along with a personalised cover letter, explaining why he would be the perfect date-not-date.
Austin explained that alongside his studies, he is a qualified personal trainer who loves going on adrenaline-filled adventures. Skydiving has been on his to-do list for a while.
He also offered to act as Emma’s personal chauffeur for a week to reimburse her for the ticket and gave her the chance to take on some free personal training sessions.
To top things off, he confirmed he was aware the skydiving session would be purely platonic and said he’d nevertheless be grateful for the opportunity to meet Emma.
Clearly his efforts paid off as the pair met up for coffee this week and are looking forward to their skydiving session, which will take place on 28 October. Emma said the meet-up could not have gone any better.
“He’s great,” she told HuffPost UK. I half expected him to be a little strange considering he took the time to make me a resume, but he’s not any weirder than I am.”
After she shared her experience on Twitter, Tinder later tweeted Emma offering her and Austin both jobs.
“Tinder did offer me a job to be one of their campus reps, which is crazy to me. I’m waiting to hear more about it before I officially accept,” Emma told HuffPost UK.
“It’s crazy, I just thought this would be a funny tweet for my friends to see on my profile, but now people from across the world are contacting me about it, and I’m getting job offers. The internet is wild.”