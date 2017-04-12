A student with a severe nut allergy “could have been killed” after another undergraduate smeared peanut butter across his face while he slept as part of an alleged hazing ritual.

Andrew Seely, a 19-year-old Central Michigan University student, was forced to seek medical attention for serious facial swelling after the incident in October 2016.

Classmate Dale Merza, a member of off-campus fraternity Alpha Chi Rho, has now been charged with misdemeanour hazing over the alleged attack and faces up to 93 days in jail and a $1,000 fine if convicted.