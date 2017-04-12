All Sections
    12/04/2017 13:21 BST

    Student Andrew Seely 'Could Have Died' After Peanut Butter Was Spread On His Face In Alleged Hazing

    The 19-year-old has a severe nut allergy.

    A student with a severe nut allergy “could have been killed” after another undergraduate smeared peanut butter across his face while he slept as part of an alleged hazing ritual. 

    Andrew Seely, a 19-year-old Central Michigan University student, was forced to seek medical attention for serious facial swelling after the incident in October 2016. 

    Classmate Dale Merza, a member of off-campus fraternity Alpha Chi Rho, has now been charged with misdemeanour hazing over the alleged attack and faces up to 93 days in jail and a $1,000 fine if convicted. 

    Teresa Seely
    Andrew Seely claims peanut butter was smeared across his face as he slept 

    Seely’s mother Teresa told the Detroit Free Press: “Our family is devastated. We thought we were sending our child off to school in a safe environment, and obviously that wasn’t the case. 

    “He could have died from this. He has a deadly peanut allergy.” 

    The National Fraternity of Alpha Chi Rho also condemned the attack and said there had not been a chapter of the frat at Central Michigan University since 2011 when the group was sanctioned for hazing. 

    “Prior to this incident, when we learned that a small group of individuals had been improperly operating under our name, we promptly sent a letter to these men to stop all activity or representation of our fraternity,” the group said in a statement. 

    “There were no members, no colonization plan, or any other recruitment efforts at the time of this incident other than an exploratory effort by the National fraternity to create a colony in the future.” 

    Since the incident, accounting student Seely has transferred to another university. 

    But 20-year-old Merza claims he is innocent. His lawyer Bruce Leach told the Free Press: “This case has been blown way out of proportion by the individual’s family members, who were not present and don’t have any of the facts.” 

