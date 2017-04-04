The daughter of a policeman who was killed during the 9/11 terror attack has died after choking during a charity pancake eating contest.
Student Caitlin Nelson was competing at the Sacred Heart University event in Connecticut on Thursday when she collapsed.
According to witnesses, the 20-year-old began shaking uncontrollably after eating around four pancakes.
A police officer told the New York Post: “She started to choke on pancake and someone recognised it - one of the nursing students at the competition - and she caught her and brought her slowly to the ground.
“She began CPR, basic life support, until officers showed up less than two minutes after the emergency call was made.”
Nelson was rushed to a nearby hospital in Bridgeport before being transferred to a medical centre in New York, where she died on Sunday.
The student, originally from New Jersey, was five when her father James Nelson died during the World Trade Centre attacks.
A candle-lit vigil held in Nelson’s memory at Sacred Heart University on Monday was attended by thousands.
One person commented on a Facebook event page: “Heaven got another angel and we are sad beyond belief for Caitlin’s family.
“No family should have to endure the loss of a child ever and they already lost her dad on 9/11, it’s heart wrenching.”
A family friend posted on social media: “I know God always has a plan but man it’s so hard to understand how this beautiful young lady can be taken from us so soon.
“Caitlin, I love you and will miss that smile that just captures the very best life has to offer. Rest in Peace Princess and give dad a hug for me.”