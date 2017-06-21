A terminally ill student has been rewarded for his “relentless drive” with a private graduation ceremony in his hospice. Friends, family, nursing staff and academics gathered around Northampton University undergraduate Dennis Newlove for the emotional celebration at Cynthia Spencer Hospice on Thursday. The 28-year-old began studying health studies and social care at the university in 2014, shortly after he was diagnosed with throat cancer.

University of Northampton Terminally ill student Dennis Newlove graduated in his hospice last week

Despite bravely battling the disease throughout his course, the cancer sadly spread around Newlove’s body before becoming terminal. After he was admitted to hospice care earlier this month, the “inspirational” student’s lecturers decided to organise a private graduation for him ahead of July’s main ceremony. “There cannot be an exact expression to describe how I feel today,” Newlove said after receiving his degree. “Today is the best, and the beginning of the best to come.

University of Northampton The 28-year-old achieved a 2:1 in his degree, despite his cancer diagnosis

“Studying for this degree has been very challenging, considering my health, but the university has proved to me that any challenge can be beaten.” Newlove, who wrote about his condition in his dissertation, received a 2:1 for his degree. In a touching speech, university lecturer Sindy Banga commended him for being “resilient, patient, determined, strong, positive and optimistic”.

University of Northampton The ceremony was the first time the hospice has held a graduation

“We, your tutors, would like to say... that it has been an absolute privilege and pleasure to work with you and get to know you.” Newlove’s friend Leticia Asumang, who attended the ceremony, said she was “not surprised at all” that he completed his degree, despite his serious illness. “His tenacity and his relentless drive is incredible – where he gets it from, I don’t know, it amazes me,” she said.

University of Northampton Newlove says he is determined to attend next month's main ceremony