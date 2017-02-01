A student claims to have bought the domain for Breitbart France to prevent the alt-right news website from launching in the country ahead of presidential elections in May.

Breitbart announced plans to launch sites in France and Germany in November following the success of the outlet - which is known for its anti-immigration stance and opposition to political correctness - in the US during Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Former Breitbart executive chairman Steve Bannon, who stepped down to become CEO of Trump’s campaign, is now White House chief strategist.

A 22-year-old man known only as Antonin told tech website The Verge that he has bought breitbart.fr, breitbartnews.fr and breitbartnewsnetwork.fr to limit Breitbart’s influence over the presidential elections in France.