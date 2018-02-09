Student Flushed Emotional Support Hamster Down Toilet After It Was Banned From Aircraft

A Florida student says she is considering suing an airline after it refused to allow her emotional support hamster on board and allegedly suggested she flush it down the toilet.

Belen Aldecosea told the Miami Herald she had called twice to check with Spirit Airlines that she would be able to bring Russian Dwarf hamster Pebbles on the flight home from Baltimore.

But when the 21-year-old arrived at the airport, representatives refused to allow the animal on board.