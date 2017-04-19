A student who created a hilarious PowerPoint presentation explaining why her crush should date her has gone viral.

Lizzy Fenton, who studies at the University of Minnesota, created a slideshow titled ‘Why You Should Date Me’ in the hopes of convincing her friend Carter Blochwitz to take her out.

To date, almost 9,000 people have retweeted the presentation, calling it “amazing” and “incredible”.

Lizzy Fenton Lizzy Fenton made thousands laugh on social media when she posted the PowerPoint she had created

“Sick of your family nagging you to get a serious girlfriend? Look no further,” the first slide reads.

“I am a tantalising conversationalist and can hold riveting table talk with your parents.

“I am well dressed and will look classy at Thanksgiving dinner, family reunions and other events of the like.

Lizzy Fenton The student pointed out her best characteristics in the slideshow

Fenton continues: “I have an edgy yet tasteful sense of humour that will be sure to win the approval of your mother.”

The genetics, cell biology and development student then goes on to explain why she would be the perfect girlfriend if monogamy is “not your style”.

“Dating me is like having three different girlfriends,” she writes.

Lizzy Fenton 'Monogamy not your style? No problem.'

“My diverse hairstyles allow me to look like three completely different people.”

She then uses statistical analysis to show how her boobs “exhibit steady growth over time”.

“Using the slop equation y+1.2x-2415.1, it can be extrapolated that each breast will be roughly the circumference of a human head by the year 2025.”

Lizzy Fenton Fenton even performed statistical analysis in her presentation

The next slide explains how Fenton is “financially stable”.

“I can support myself. I can support you,” she lists.

“In the event of financial crisis, I have wealthy behind-the-scenes-benefactors (parents) that can spot me cash.”

Lizzy Fenton The student turned to some stars for glowing 'endorsements'

Just in case Blochwitz isn’t convinced, Fenton adds a number of glowing endorsements at the end of her presentation.

“’Wanted to ask her out but she’s way out of my league.’ - Channing Tatum.

“’Talented. Brilliant. Incredible. Amazing. Show stopping. Spectacular.’ - Mom”.

Unfortunately, it seems as if the student’s slideshow has failed to win the affections of her crush:

Never fear though, Fenton’s efforts have won her the hearts of thousands of people on social media - even Microsoft:

@LizzyFenton @3DBAE if that doesnt get his attention he aint worth it — c (@starrycem) March 28, 2017

@LizzyFenton I was completely into you, then you forgot the p-value of your correlation test :/ French guy still (a bit) interested though ! — Ben Backen (@benjiausor) March 29, 2017

@LizzyFenton from a biology student to another I'm wishing you the best of luck fam — Iman 🍊 (@ravenclass) March 29, 2017