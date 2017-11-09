A student who lost his driving licence on a night out was left shocked when his missing ID turned up alongside a travel itinerary to the Maldives and a £5,000 bill. Ouch.

The itinerary, from Flight Centre, detailed flights for a first-class trip to the Maldives departing from Heathrow, London, on 2 December. There were four flights in total, due to a stop-off in Abu Dhabi, which came to a stomach-churning £5,289.87.

An accompanying letter, addressed to Lord George William Armstrong, read: “Thank you so much for popping in the other day. We certainly appreciate your business and hope your [sic] beginning to get excited about your upcoming first-class flight to the Maldives.

“Please keep in mind, balance is due in full on Friday November 10th at 12:05pm.”