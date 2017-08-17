A teenager who spent the hours before his A Level exam helping Grenfell victims on the night of the blaze has passed all of his exams.

Rory Walsh, who lives across the road from Grenfell, rushed to the scene of the tower to help his neighbours after hearing about the deadly fire on June 14.

But despite giving up precious hours of sleep and revision ahead of his English literature and language exam, the 18-year-old has managed to pass all of his A Levels.

Achieving D grades in his English, media and film studies A Levels, Walsh admitted he was “disappointed” not to earn Cs - but said he believes he made the right decision.

After waking up around 1.30am on the night of the blaze to calls of “fire”, the teenager ran from his bed to open his dad’s local social club.

He told HuffPost UK: “We haven’t got much, but we had tea, coffee and a warm place to sit. We thought it was better than them sitting on the street watching their building burning.