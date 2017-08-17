For many students, having a few celebratory drinks after finding out how they did in their exams is a big part of A Level results day.

But one Wigan student has been heralded as the “ultimate lad” after he took it to the next level, swigging from a hip flask live on TV just moments after opening his results.

“Some student celebrating A Levels the only way he should live on GMB,” one man tweeted after posting the to clip social media.

The 8-second video, which was posted around 8am, has already been liked by more than 3,000 people and shared almost 1,500 times.