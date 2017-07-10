Students In China Will Spend The Next 200 Days Living In Isolation On An 'Alien Planet'

If you suffer with cabin fever when you don’t leave the house for a day, then you’ll sympathise with a group Chinese students who have been locked in a bunker for 200 days to simulate living on an ‘alien planet’.

The eight postgraduate students from the University of Beijing have volunteered to be guinea pigs in a simulation that could be an important step in turning the country into a global space superpower.

Reuters/PA Images

The isolation-experiment, called ‘Lunar Palace 365’ requires the participants - split into two separate bunkers of four who take turns in the cabin - to live solely on resources they would have on the Moon or Mars.

Meaning they will be recycling everything, generating live-giving oxygen from a collection of plants and turning their urine into drinking water.

Professor Liu Hong, the architect behind the project, told Reuters: “We’ve designed it so the oxygen is exactly enough to satisfy the humans, the animals, and the organisms that break down the waste materials.”

The 365-day experiment is aimed at testing the reliability of the Bioregenerative Life Support System (BLSS) when it works in a moon-environment with crews of different metabolic rates.

And although there are certainly physical challenges, there are also concerns of being cut off from family and friends for almost a year, and keeping the participants motivated, so they will be required to do daily tasks.

One of the participants, PhD student Liu Guanghui, said: “I’ll get so much out of this...it’s truly a different life experience.”

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

They have conducted this experiment before with animals, and a similar human test of bioregenerative life support technology took place in May 2014, but only for 105 days and with fewer people involved.