Students are facing serious mental health issues and even attempting suicide over money problems, a new report has claimed. A survey of 2,316 students found that 50% have experienced mental health problems over cash flow issues, with the gap between living costs and maintenance loans leaving the average student £221 short each month. Maintenance loans are based on parents’ earnings, regardless of whether they are willing to support their children, leaving many students unable to even afford rent. This is having a severe impact on all aspects of students’ lives, the research from money site Save The Student claims.

elenaleonova via Getty Images

“When things then got to my lowest and I lost all motivation to live I began spending excessively to try and make myself feel better,” Jenna, a second year Loughborough University student said. “This didn’t work and I ended up having multiple suicide attempts and taking anti-depressants. “When I finally started recovering I then had to work two jobs to try and make my way out of the debt I had created in that crisis period.” Other students said that low funds had seriously affected their diet, either by skipping meals or living off cheap food, while a further 42% said it had had an impact on their relationships. Sasha, a graduate from the University of Derby, said she had to ask to take home leftovers from the cafe where she was working while she was studying. “I lost about three stone due to work and lack of food,” she said. “At one point I thought of going to a food bank but was too ashamed.”

Save The Student