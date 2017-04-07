Student's Raw Photo Project Shows What It Feels Like To Live With Anxiety

A student has created a striking photo project to show that while anxiety may be invisible to the naked eye, it does impact thousands of people worldwide.

Jasmine Kate Blanchard, 19, photographed the images of model Emily Terrett to raise awareness of what it’s like to live with the mental health condition.

“As someone who has dealt with anxiety myself and also knowing many people who have also dealt with it, I wanted to bring this subject into the light and show people that even though you can’t necessarily see it, it is there,” Blanchard told The Huffington Post UK.

“I would like everyone to know that anxiety is not uncommon, nor is it such a scary thing.”