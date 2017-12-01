If You Need To Memorise Something, This Trick Might Help

You’re more likely to remember something if you read it out loud, a study from the University of Waterloo has found.

Researchers discovered that speaking and reading aloud helps words stick in a person’s long-term memory. Dubbed the “production effect”, it is the dual action of speaking and hearing oneself that has the most beneficial impact on memory.

“This study confirms that learning and memory benefit from active involvement,” said the study’s co-author Colin MacLeod, a professor and chair of the Department of Psychology at University of Waterloo in Canada.

“When we add an active measure or a production element to a word, that word becomes more distinct in long-term memory, and hence more memorable.”