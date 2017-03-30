Sue Radford from ‘The Radford Family’ has revealed she is pregnant with her 20th child.

The 42-year-old mum and her husband Noel, 45, who rose to fame on the TV show ‘16 Kids And Counting’, shared the news on Instagram.

The couple welcomed their 19th child, Phoebe, in July 2016 and have since filmed ‘19 Kids and Counting’ as Britain’s largest family.

The mum shared a photo of a blackboard on Wednesday 29 March that read: “Boys - 10, girls - 9 and BABY makes 20. Arriving Sept 2017.”