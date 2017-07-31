Sugar Might Be Sweet, But It Could Also Be Making Us Sad

Satisfying our sweet tooth might make us feel better in the short term, but new research has furthered growing evidence that eating sugar is linked to mood disorders, such as depression.

The study from University College London, has established a link between a diet that is high in sugar and an increased risk of developing mental health problems later in life.

The NHS currently recommends that adults have no more than 30g of sugar per day (roughly seven sugar cubes), and WHO suggests that further reducing this to less than 25 grams (5% of your daily energy intake) would give “additional health benefits”.

But data has shown that, despite this official advice, the population still consumes, on average, double the recommended RDA, and not only is this causing Type 2 diabetes and obesity, but has now been shown to cause mental health problems too.