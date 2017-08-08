Condemning the six-month waiting list for beds, Sir James hit out at the “disgraceful and utterly shaming lack of proper provision” of support for vulnerable people in the country.

Sir James Munby, the most senior family court judge in England and Wales, revealed last Tuesday that there were no places available for the girl in an “appropriate clinical setting” when she was due to be freed from a secure unit in 11 days.

The girl, known as X, will be moved to a special unit on Thursday after doctors managed to find her a place following a very public debate about the lack of mental health care for children in the UK.

The lawyer for a suicidal teen whose case prompted a judge to warn that there would be “blood on our hands” if authorities could not find her suitable care, has spoken of the “sad reality” that it took his “stark words” to resolve the matter.

In a judgement delivered in private in the High Court last week, Sir James said he felt “shame and embarrassment” that he “can do no more” for the girl and ordered that copies of his findings be sent to Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Education Secretary Justine Greening and Justice Secretary David Lidington, as well as the chief executive of NHS England.

Speaking on the BBC’s Today Programme on Tuesday, the girl’s lawyer, Simon Rowbotham, was thankful that Sir James had taken a stand on the case, but lamented the fact he was required to do so.

“It seems as though we would not have got at least as swift a reaction as we have got had the judge not said what he said... those stark words as you said, ‘you’ll have blood on your hands’, that has picked up a lot of momentum, support for the case... criticism,” he said.

“I think the sad reality is that had this case not been put in front of the president, and had the president not said what he said, we don’t know where we would have been on Monday. But it was looking unlikely we have got where we have got.”

Sir James said on Monday that the provision of care “should not be dependent” on legal involvement and said the latest development should “not be a matter for congratulations”.

He added that X should not be “privileged” because her case came before a senior judge: “I emphasise this because a mass of informed, if anecdotal, opinion indicates that X’s is not an isolated case and that there are far too many young women in similar predicaments. How are they to be protected?,” the BBC quoted him as saying.