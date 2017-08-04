A suicidal teen, whose lack of care prompted a High Court judge to condemn the shortage of treatment for mentally unwell children, now has a “safe and appropriate” place to be treated. Sir James Munby, the president of the court’s family division, warned on Thursday we would have “blood on our hands” if no care could be found for the 17-year-old when she was released from a secure unit. He said he felt “shame and embarrassment” that he “can do no more” for the girl, who has repeatedly attempted suicide.

Judiciary Sir James Munby said releasing the suicidal teen without a care placement could mean 'blood on our hands'

The only placement identified for her would not have space for her for six months. Sir James ordered his judgment, which condemned the “disgraceful and utterly shaming lack of proper provision” of support for vulnerable young people, to be copied to Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt. On Friday, the day after the judgment made headlines, a spokesman for NHS North Region said a “safe and appropriate care setting” had been found. Dr Mike Prentice, NHS medical director for the north of England, said: “Following extensive assessments, the NHS has identified a bed for this young woman in a safe and appropriate care setting which will best meet her needs. “The bed will be available ahead of the release date.”