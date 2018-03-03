‘Suicide-By-Cop’ Hostage-Taker David Clarke Jailed For 12 Years Over Bowling Alley Standoff

A man seized terrified hostages during a four-hour armed siege at a bowling alley in a “suicide by cop” bid, a court has heard. David Clarke went to the MFA Bowl complex in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, where both he and and his ex-girlfriend worked, still struggling over the breakdown of their relationship. A judge sentenced the father-of-two to 12 years in jail, after hearing that the defendant had wanted to go out in what prosecutors called “a blaze of glory”. The “angry and volatile” 53-year-old, armed with a knife, a samurai sword, and a fake sawn-off shotgun, seized two hostages, sending other terrified customers, including children as young as five, fleeing for safety.

Warwickshire Police David Clarke has been jailed for 12 years after for speaking a four-hour armed siege at a bowling alley

Clarke used the male hostages as “human shields” when facing off against armed police, a prosecutor told the court, also telling them one false move and they would all end up “like spaghetti, because our body parts will be all over the floor”. Jailing Clarke at Warwick Crown Court on Friday, Judge Andrew Lockhart QC told him: “On the afternoon of Sunday October 22, you brought terror to the MFA Bowl. “Your selfish actions have deeply affected many people.” The Recorder of Coventry, finding him to be a dangerous offender, added: “You wanted to put into effect your dreadful scheme to commit, as you said, ‘suicide by cop’.” He extended Clarke’s period on licence by five years. During the ordeal, which started at 2.23pm on the Sunday afternoon, Clarke held a 2ft-long “kukri-type knife” to the throat of one person.

AFP Contributor via Getty Images MFA Bowl complex in Nuneaton where Clarke turned up with a knife, a samurai sword, and a fake sawn-off shotgun