The growing conversation around mental health and the anti-suicide work it has helped bring about are “absolutely” factors in deaths falling to a six-year low, The Samaritans have said.

The latest figures show that 3.4% fewer people killed themselves in 2016 - 5,688, down from 5,870 in 2015. It is the lowest suicide rate since 2011.

While suicides fell for both sexes, the fall was far greater for women and men still accounted for three quarters of suicides.

Of the suicides registered in 2016, 4,287 were male and 1,381 were female. The suicide rate fell by 3.1% for males and 9.4% for females.

ONS The suicide rates for men and women from 1982 to 2016

Liz Scowcroft, the research manager at suicide prevention charity The Samaritans, told HuffPost UK that suicide prevention was a “bigger focus” now than a few years ago.

When asked whether the growing conversation and awareness around mental health was a factor in the fall, she said: “Absolutely... That will definitely have an impact. People are talking about this more often, much more publicly.

“It’s definitely a bigger focus than it’s been in recent years. We’ve seen an increase in suicide prevention activities.”

She added that the number of councils with a suicide prevention plan in place had gone from 70% to 90% in recent years.

“What we need to do now is make sure everybody has a plan,” she added.

Statistics for 2015 put the female suicide rate at its highest for a decade but still far lower than for men.

The suicide rate for men rose in the years after the financial crisis began in 2007, reversing years of decline.

A British Journal of Psychiatry study attributed 10,000 extra suicides in Britain, the US and Canada to the recession.

HuffPost UK and anti-male suicide charity Calm published a study into the causes of male suicide last year that showed how men were less likely to open up about their problems and more prone to risk-taking behaviour and frustration at life’s setbacks, like losing a job.