Summer Sales 2017 UK: The Best Bargains From Topshop, ASOS, H&M And More

22/06/2017 14:55
Susan Devaney Writer

It’s official: the high street summer sales have begun - with countless stores and online shops cutting prices by 50%. 

From biker leather jackets and bright white trainers to chic lace dresses, we’ve scrolled all the stores for the best fashion bargains, so you don’t have to.

Zara’s ecru and blue frayed coat that was spotted across cities throughout the UK last year and is one of the brand’s biggest sellers, has found its way into the sale. 

(All items were available at the time of publishing, but be quick if you want them, as we don’t expect them to be around for long.)

  • Light Before Dark Black Leather Biker Jacket
    Urban Outfitters
    Was £299, now £150, from Urban Outfitters.
  • New Look Women's Floral Straight Jeans
    Amazon
    Was £29.99, now £12, from Amazon.
  • Cashmere Sweater
    & Other Stories
    Was £125, now £63 from & Other Stories.
  • MAMA Frilled-sleeve dress (Maternity)
    HM
    Was £34.99, now £20, from H&M.
  • Vans Authentic All-White Trainers
    Vans Authentic All-White Trainers
    Was £47, now £30, from Urban Outfitters.
  • Willa Crochet Waist Maxi Dress
    Boohoo
    Was £20, now £15, from Boohoo.
  • ASOS CURVE Palm Print Midi Sundress with Ruffle
    ASOS
    Was £48, now £33.50, from ASOS.
  • Lilian Pleated Lace Mix Dress
    Whistles
    Was £249, now £125, from Whistles.
  • Lyocell jacket (Conscious collection)
    HM
    Was £34.99, now £20.99, from H&M.
  • Frayed Print Coat
    Zara
    Was £69.99, now £49.99, from Zara.
  • Large Soft Leather Bucket Bag
    Zara
    Was £89.99, now £59.99, from Zara.
  • Para Parka by Ivy Park
    Topshop
    Was £75, now £35, from Topshop.
  • Pleat Panel Skirt
    Other Stories
    Was £59, now £18, from & Other Stories.
  • Chi Chi London Maternity Premium Embroidered Prom Dress With Tulle Skirt
    ASOS
    Was £72, now £43, from ASOS.
  • High Sandals by Molly Goddard x Topshop
    Topshop
    Was £125, now £65, from Topshop.

