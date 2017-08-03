Louise, who works in a branch of the global fashion discount store in England, revealed to fellow bargain hunters on social media the best days on which to shop their sale and when the biggest markdowns are likely to occur.

A woman claiming to be a TK Maxx employee has revealed some secrets to shopping their sale with success, and we’re here for it.

Taking to the Facebook group, ‘10 Ways To Have More Money’, on Tuesday 1 August, she shared some savvy shopping secrets.

“My name is Louise and I work for TK Maxx in England. I just wanted to let you guys know, so you could post it on the page, that at the moment we are having a final clearance event - which only happens twice a year,” she wrote.

She then divulged details about the best time to shop the sale and when the biggest markdowns happen.

“Our normal red stickers go to yellow stickers, which means that everything that has a yellow sticker on it over the next week or two, will be marked down significantly until it is either 20p (which is our lowest markdown point) - or until the final clearance event ends, which I would imagine would be in the next week or two,” she wrote.

“The best days for people to come in for the best bargains in the clearance section would be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the morning.”

She also revealed when the next big clearance would happen across stores too.

“The next time of the year we have a final clearance event is to match up with new year sales in January,” she wrote.

Another person claiming to be a TK Maxx worker also backed her up by commenting:

“I also work there. It finishes next week,” she wrote.

“We already don’t have much stuff left at mine so my advice would be if you see something you want or need, buy it when you see it, don’t wait. Chances are it won’t stick around long enough for it to hit the 20p mark.

“The markdowns on all yellow sticker items are all really good, I’ve got some great bargains so far.”

HuffPost UK have contacted TK Maxx for comment, and will update this article accordingly.