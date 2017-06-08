A swimsuit resembling a hairy naked man’s body has surfaced as a summer trend, but the Internet is having none of it.

Fashion retailer ‘Beloved Shirts’, has created the ‘Sexy Chest One Piece Swimsuit’ - which comes in three different skin tones - just in time for the summer sun.

Elijah Daniel, who has over 355,000 followers on Twitter, first shared a snap of the swimsuit on social media on Thursday 8 June.

“No, we’re absolutely not doing this,” he wrote.