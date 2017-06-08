All Sections
    08/06/2017 16:03 BST

    Summer Style 2017: This 'Sexy Chest' Swimsuit Has Taken The Nearly-Naked Trend To A Horrific Place

    😳

    A swimsuit resembling a hairy naked man’s body has surfaced as a summer trend, but the Internet is having none of it. 

    Fashion retailer ‘Beloved Shirts’, has created the ‘Sexy Chest One Piece Swimsuit’ - which comes in three different skin tones - just in time for the summer sun. 

    Elijah Daniel, who has over 355,000 followers on Twitter, first shared a snap of the swimsuit on social media on Thursday 8 June. 

    “No, we’re absolutely not doing this,” he wrote. 

    The brand also shared a video of a customer scaring children while wearing one. 

    And it’s left social media users feeling rather nauseous and uncomfortable.

