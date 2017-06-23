Nothing quite says ‘BFFs Forever’ than a matching outfit combo with your bestie.
Which is why Topshop’s latest faux leather jackets are the ultimate show of true friendship, and proof that twinning is always winning.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday 21 June, the high street fashion brand revealed the biker jackets, ‘Sisters Faux Leather Biker Jacket’, with both featuring one half of a broken heart.
The first jacket reads ‘soul’, while the other says ‘sisters’ - with white stars patterned all over the sleeves.
Amassing over 36,000 likes, the jackets are set to be a must-have this summer.
Priced at £59, and ranging in sizes 4-18, the they’re available online and in store now.
From statement-making ensembles to downright bold, twins and fashion bloggers hailing from Canada, Cailli Beckerman Sam Beckerman, are masters in matching outfit combos.
Here are a few of our favourite coordinated ensembles from the duo: