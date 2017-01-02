Editor Tony Gallagher said it was “insane” and went against the principles of natural justice, The Press Association reports .

Ministers are consulting on whether to implement the measure, which was legislated for after the post-phone hacking Leveson Inquiry into press ethics.

A plan that could make newspapers pay costs of people who sue them and lose are an “insane” attempt to “blackmail” the press, the editor of The Sun has said.

She said the public wanted the press to be independently regulated and it would be a betrayal if the full package of reforms introduced after the Leveson Inquiry was not brought into effect.

Hames has launched a legal challenge to the Government’s consultation, which will look at whether to press ahead with implementing Section 40 of the Crime and Courts Act 2013.

This measure would see newspapers which are not signed up to an officially-recognised regulator pay their own and the plaintiff’s legal costs, even in court cases they win.